Bette Midler's costume for her annual Hulaween party last night was a pitch-perfect throwback to her witchy run in the beloved '90s Halloween hit Hocus Pocus. ("Oh look, another glorious morning. It makes me sick!")
Winifred Sanderson dusted off her broom (mop?) and walked the red carpet for the New York Restoration Project at the Waldorf Astoria — and also restored our commitment to campaigning for a witchy sequel. (Co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are all for the idea. Sacrificial virgins are practically lining up.) Midler's nostalgia-inducing costume was almost identical to the one seen on screen — right down to the detail on her flowing purple and green gown. A curly heart-shaped wig paired with no eyebrows, exaggerated cheek bones, long nails, buck teeth and a perpetually pursed pucker completed the look.
Kathy Griffin emceed the event, which we can only hope included at least one candlelight ceremony. Marc Jacobs, who himself showed up in a muscle man/ bikini costume, served as the costume contest judge; his recent witchy fall collection of course making him inherently qualified.
The Sanderson sisters: Winning Halloween since 1993, no magic needed.
