You should never underestimate '90s kids' affection for the pop culture staples of our childhoods. For example, yesterday, when Bette Midler — a.k.a. everyone's favorite '90s witch — tweeted that Hocus Pocus 2 was being held up due to a lack of virgins, eligible Twitter users answered the call. After all, who could resist the promise of a Sanderson sisters sequel?
.@kathynajimy .@SJP Breaking news!! SEQUEL DELAYED!! @Disney having trouble finding a virgin! #HocusPocus pic.twitter.com/dYnJv7lyNQ— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 26, 2015
Midler tagged her two witchy co-stars, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, and chose the perfect gif to accompany her very important news bulletin: "@kathynajimy .@SJP Breaking news!! SEQUEL DELAYED!! @Disney having trouble finding a virgin! #HocusPocus"
Advertisement
And then, the virgins began their Twitter campaign — to ensure that Hocus Pocus 2 could light a whole box of black-flame candles.
@BetteMidler @kathynajimy @SJP @Disney pic.twitter.com/qyzmwwlNXR— Ｊｅｓｓ Ｒｏｓｅ (@JessKarpinski) October 26, 2015
@BetteMidler @msmcfIy @kathynajimy @SJP @Disney IT IS MY TIMEEEE, CALL ME.— ☽ Damn Skippy ☾ (@Jasmine_Leslie9) October 26, 2015
@BetteMidler @kathynajimy @SJP @Disney I VOLUNTEER AS VIRGIN— sibs (@penetratedsouls) October 26, 2015
There were Hunger Games references. There were pleas. Right now, there's no official (released) plan to shoot a Hocus Pocus sequel. But Twitter has certainly provided Disney with more potential candidates than it could possibly need.
Opener Photo: SNAP/Rex/REX USA.
Opener Photo: SNAP/Rex/REX USA.
Advertisement