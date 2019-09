Bette Midler Has Apologized For That Controversial Caitlyn Jenner Tweet

Midler has been vocal about her dislike for Jenner's politics in the past. After Jenner stated last November she intended to vote Republican, Midler tweeted , "People, #CaitlynJenner says she is STILL voting GOP in2016. Regardless of gender identity, I guess she identifies most as 'uninformed.'" However Midler may feel about Jenner's politcs, there's a big and important distinction between expressing disagreement with someone's opinions, as Midler readily does with many celebrities on the platform, and openly mocking his or her gender identity.