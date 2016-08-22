Story from Pop Culture

Bette Midler Has Apologized For That Controversial Caitlyn Jenner Tweet

Molly Horan
Bette Midler, a queen of Twitter controversy, has apologized for an offensive message she wrote about Caitlyn Jenner following the news that I Am Cait won't be back for a third season.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the tweet, which has since been deleted, read, “Now that @IAmCait has been cancelled, will she go back to being Bruce? Will Kris take him back? Do I smell a re-wedding?!"
Midler faced criticism for the tweet, with many accusing the actress of suggesting that Jenner's transition is just a phase. On August 21, Midler tweeted out an apology, addressed particularly to the LGBTQ activist group Human Rights Campaign. She wrote, "DEAR FRIENDS @HRC, WHOM I HAVE ALWAYS SUPPORTED. SORRY LAST TWEET OFFENDED. AN IDLE MUSING. I SEEM TO HAVE MISREAD THE TEMPER OF THE TIMES."
Midler has been vocal about her dislike for Jenner's politics in the past. After Jenner stated last November she intended to vote Republican, Midler tweeted, "People, #CaitlynJenner says she is STILL voting GOP in2016. Regardless of gender identity, I guess she identifies most as 'uninformed.'" However Midler may feel about Jenner's politcs, there's a big and important distinction between expressing disagreement with someone's opinions, as Midler readily does with many celebrities on the platform, and openly mocking his or her gender identity.
