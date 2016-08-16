Caitlyn Jenner's E! docuseries I Am Cait will not return for a third season. Jenner announced the cancellation of her show on Twitter today. “After 2 amazing seasons of @IAmCait, it's time for the next adventure," Jenner wrote. "Thank you E! & thank you to the best girlfriends I could ask for!”
The decision to end the show was a mutual agreement between the network and Jenner, according to a statement released by an E! spokesperson and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. But this doesn’t mean Jenner won’t appear on other E! shows. "She will always remain a part of the E! family, and we look forward to continue following her journey as she appears on Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the statement reads.
I Am Cait made headlines when it premiered last July, for its groundbreaking exploration of transgender experience in a television landscape that rarely features trans people. Some of the most notable moments include Jenner attending a support group for kids questioning their gender identity. Another features a meeting with the San Francisco chapter of the Human Rights Campaign, with trans men and women sharing stories about the discrimination they've faced.
For two seasons, I Am Cait shone a spotlight on issues faced by the trans community, even while some argued that Jenner's affluence offered a skewed lens.
