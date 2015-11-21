Bette Midler is not one to bite her tongue. She's taken on Justin Bieber and his father, Ariana Grande, and oh, pretty much every Republican politician on the campaign trail. Now, she's laying into Caitlyn Jenner on Twitter — and things could get messy.
The legendary performer called out Jenner for her "uninformed" political views and GOP affiliation.
Caitlyn has been receiving considerable flack in the media and from members of the LGBTQ community (such as sites like Towleroad.com) for telling the L.A. Times,"I still plan to vote Republican" in the presidential election.
E! has reported that some Republicans see her as a new face for the party. Gregory Angelo, the national executive director of Log Cabin Republicans, told E!: "One of the more interesting and exciting things about Caitlyn Jenner is that potential she has to bridge these two worlds of entertainment and politics."
People, #CaitlynJenner says she is STILL voting GOP in2016. Regardless of gender identity, I guess she identifies most as "uninformed."— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 19, 2015
Jenner, who appeared at an anti-trans violence event yesterday, has yet to respond to Midler's comment or defend her political views.
It's not the first time Midler has poked fun at Republicans. As you can see from the sample of tweets below, she's clearly got no love for Donald Trump, Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, or Bobby Jindal.
Bobby Jindal ended his campaign. Who would've thought that "son of immigrants who hates immigrants" would be such an unpopular brand?— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 20, 2015
.@Trump hosted SNL w/musical guest Sia. What a pair: a gorgeous talent who hides her face and a braggart who'll put his face on anything.— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 8, 2015
Marco Rubio used his Florida @GOP credit card to pay for his minivan repairs. Come on, if you're going to embezzle, at least get a cool car!— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 7, 2015
Ben Carson admits he lied about being accepted to West Point. How do these guys think this stuff up? And think no one will find the truth?— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 9, 2015
At this rate, she'll be pulling a Thackery Binx on Jeb Bush by the end of the week. Be honest, though — wouldn't it be fun to see her moderate the next debate?
