Bette Midler is not one to bite her tongue. She's taken on Justin Bieber and his father, Ariana Grande, and oh, pretty much every Republican politician on the campaign trail. Now, she's laying into Caitlyn Jenner on Twitter — and things could get messy.The legendary performer called out Jenner for her "uninformed" political views and GOP affiliation.Caitlyn has been receiving considerable flack in the media and from members of the LGBTQ community (such as sites like Towleroad.com ) for telling the L.A. Times,"I still plan to vote Republican" in the presidential election.

E! has reported that some Republicans see her as a new face for the party. Gregory Angelo, the national executive director of Log Cabin Republicans, told E!: "One of the more interesting and exciting things about Caitlyn Jenner is that potential she has to bridge these two worlds of entertainment and politics."