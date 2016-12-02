The ever iconic Barbie doll has been around for nearly 60 years. And she's faced her fair share of controversies, mostly due to the unrealistic body standards her impossible figure often encourages for young girls. However, we're now in a new era and Barbie is getting her very own live-action movie, starring Amy Schumer in the titular role.
According to Variety, Schumer is in "early talks to star in Sony’s live-action Barbie film," which is set to open in summer 2018. The report says that "the original idea and screenplay is by Hilary Winston, although it is expected that Schumer and her sister, Kim Caramele, will rewrite."
Deadline reports that it'll be a "fish out of water story reminiscent of films like Splash and Big," adding that "Schumer’s Barbie gets kicked out, basically because she’s not perfect enough, is a bit eccentric and doesn’t quite fit the mold. She then goes on an adventure in the real world and by the time she returns to Barbieland to save it, she has gained the realization that perfection comes on the inside, not the outside, and that the key to happiness is belief in oneself, free of the obligation to adhere to some unattainable standard of perfection."
The movie is set to be rated PG, which means it will surely be family friendly, and I think that's a great thing. If parents take their young children to the movies, they'll hopefully get to see Barbie and her friends on the big screen reflecting all women, not just the blonde, thin ideals of the past. This is a great opportunity for Schumer to portray Barbie in a smart, funny way.
Here's hoping that this movie will give young girls a better Barbie to look up to.
According to Variety, Schumer is in "early talks to star in Sony’s live-action Barbie film," which is set to open in summer 2018. The report says that "the original idea and screenplay is by Hilary Winston, although it is expected that Schumer and her sister, Kim Caramele, will rewrite."
Deadline reports that it'll be a "fish out of water story reminiscent of films like Splash and Big," adding that "Schumer’s Barbie gets kicked out, basically because she’s not perfect enough, is a bit eccentric and doesn’t quite fit the mold. She then goes on an adventure in the real world and by the time she returns to Barbieland to save it, she has gained the realization that perfection comes on the inside, not the outside, and that the key to happiness is belief in oneself, free of the obligation to adhere to some unattainable standard of perfection."
The movie is set to be rated PG, which means it will surely be family friendly, and I think that's a great thing. If parents take their young children to the movies, they'll hopefully get to see Barbie and her friends on the big screen reflecting all women, not just the blonde, thin ideals of the past. This is a great opportunity for Schumer to portray Barbie in a smart, funny way.
Here's hoping that this movie will give young girls a better Barbie to look up to.
Advertisement