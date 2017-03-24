Amy Schumer Exits Barbie Film

In a statement released to Variety today, Amy Schumer has announced that she is no longer starring in the live-action Barbie film.
“Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts,” Schumer said. “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”
In addition to having high hopes to infiltrate Hawkins, Indiana, Schumer has several actual projects in motion. It was announced today that she's set to star alongside Steve Carell and Nicole Kidman in She Came To Me. She’s also joined the cast of the drama Thank You For Your Service, a film that deals with the effects of PTSD, alongside Miles Teller. The film is set for release in late October. More recently, the 35-year-old will hit screens everywhere this May alongside Goldie Hawn in Snatched. Busy indeed.
In December of last year, it was announced that Schumer was in early talks to star in Sony’s Barbie film. According to Deadline, the premise of the film was a “fish out of water story reminiscent of films like Splash and Big." It was also noted that “Schumer’s Barbie gets kicked out (of Barbieland), basically because she’s not perfect enough, is a bit eccentric and doesn’t quite fit the mould. She then goes on an adventure in the real world and by the time she returns to Barbieland to save it, she has gained the realisation that perfection comes on the inside, not the outside, and that the key to happiness is belief in oneself, free of the obligation to adhere to some unattainable standard of perfection."
It’s unclear if the plot will change and who will replace Schumer. Sony is also on the prowl for a director for the project, according to Variety.
