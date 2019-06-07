The relationship between Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk is over, according to a report from People. The couple, who share daughter Lea De Seine, were together for four years and are reportedly "amicably" working on a way to share custody. Refinery29 has reached out to Cooper and Shayk for comment.
We've seen Cooper and Shayk side by side all through Cooper's award season for his buzzy movie A Star Is Born. Now, Shayk has reportedly moved out of the home she shared with Cooper in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles as the former couple embarks on their newly-single lives.
As Cooper and Shayk enter their new phase, here's a look back on their relationship.
In the words of Ally Maine: We'll always remember them this way.
March 2015
Cooper and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse split after two years of dating. The same month, Shayk and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo confirm their breakup after five years of dating.
April 2015
Cooper and Shayk attend the play Finding Neverland together. Page Six reports that they have known each other for a while and met through mutual friends. The relationship is reportedly "friendly."
May 2015
Things go from "friendly" to "making out in front of Rihanna" real fast. The couple, who attend the Met Gala separately, reportedly meets up at RiRi's after party where they get very cozy.
June 2015
By June, the couple was brushing elbows with the royal family at Buckingham Palace — and struggling to find the proper utensils for the fancy meal, according to Us Weekly.
August 2015
The couple does celebrity right and takes a lovely vacation to the Amalfi Coast. Things are heating up quite fast.
September 2015
After their vacation, Us Weekly reports the couple takes a trip to Atlantic City, where Shayk reportedly meets Cooper's mom Gloria.
March 2016
Shayk and Cooper make their official red carpet debut during Paris Fashion Week. They reportedly pack on PDA.
July 2016
Cooper and Shayk may or may not fight at Wimbledon. A video of Shayk wiping away tears from her eyes as Cooper stares intently goes viral. Reports later blame the tears on hay fever. Cooper is reportedly staring at someone other than Shayk.
Bradley Cooper done f***ed up @Deadspin pic.twitter.com/rFawbq62l6— Andrew Lentz (@LentzManCometh) July 10, 2016
December 2016
March 2017
The couple welcomes their daughter, Lea De Seine.
May 2017
Cooper is grilled on The Howard Stern Show about keeping his relationship with Shayk private.
"I just don't talk about certain things," Cooper told The Howard Stern Show. "You're right, it's so great to take someone you're with to a place where a hundred people are going to photograph you every step you make and ask you tons of questions, and then rip it apart the next day. No, no, no, no, no."
July 2017
Shayk and Cooper head to Tahiti with their famous friends Anderson Cooper, Allison Williams, Andy Cohen, and Diane Von Furstenberg.
Must. Be. Nice!
May 2018
August 2018
Shayk, Cooper, and their daughter hit up the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of A Star Is Born, Cooper's directorial debut and future Oscar contender.
October 2018
Page Six claims that the couple is "miserable" together, which is blamed on Cooper's conflicting "spirituality" with Shayk's desire to "go out."
January 2019
After weeks of spending time with their family, Cooper and Shayk hit award season, beginning with the Golden Globes.
February 2019
"I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly," Shayk told the outlet. "I admire it and I think it’s great, but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”
February 2019
An intimate performance of "Shallow" at the Oscars causes rumors to circulate that a romance is brewing between A Star Is Born lead Lady Gaga and Cooper. However, reports claim that Shayk is not bothered by the gossip, and knows that the two are just "artists."
Gaga also brushed off the hurtful gossip.
"Yeah, people saw love, and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see," Gaga told Jimmy Kimmel Live! of the Oscars performance. "I mean, this is a love song, 'Shallow.' The movie, A Star Is Born, it's a love story. We worked so hard. We worked all week on that performance."
April 2019
A report from People claims that Cooper has not seen Gaga in a while, as he is focused on his family following award season.
"Since the awards season ended, Bradley spends every day with his family. Most days, Bradley and Irina take Lea out for activities together. Sometimes they just stroll on the beach. Bradley and Irina seem great," an unnamed source told People.
June 2019
Rumors swirl that Shayk and Cooper's relationship is ending. On June 6, People confirms the split.
