If you were as swept up by A Star Is Born as the rest of the world, then you're probably looking for a way to keep the magic alive outside the movie theater. Ally (Lady Gaga) and Jackson (Bradley Cooper) have the perfect Hollywood love story , but that doesn't mean you can't stan them just as hard as any IRL couple. A Star Is Born has released merch not for the movie, but for both Ally and Jackson's fictional music careers that you can now sport on your nonfictional body, and there's only one thing to say about that: aaaAHHh AHHHhhh hAHHHHHaaaH