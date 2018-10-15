If you were as swept up by A Star Is Born as the rest of the world, then you're probably looking for a way to keep the magic alive outside the cinema. Ally (Lady Gaga) and Jackson (Bradley Cooper) have the perfect Hollywood love story, but that doesn't mean you can't stan them just as hard as any IRL couple. A Star Is Born has released merch not for the movie, but for both Ally and Jackson's fictional music careers that you can now sport on your nonfictional body, and there's only one thing to say about that: aaaAHHh AHHHhhh hAHHHHHaaaH.
Advertisement
There's a T-shirt for Ally in all her eras, with colourful, pop-inspired options as well as a more rustic, back-to-her-roots shirt that goes perfectly with the Jackson Maine merch also on offer. You can purchase a more general tribute to the troubled singer, or really flout your dedication with not one but two different tour shirts, dating May 15, 2009 and September 9, 2008.
You may have already raved about the film on your Twitter, Instagram, and in the notes section of every customer feedback form, but now you can wear your support in the flesh — and for only £28.
Let's hope we'll be spotting the cast out and about rocking their characters' merch. Music careers are at stake! Shop the full collection here.
Advertisement