These Are The Best Songs Of 2018, From Cardi B To Billie Eilish

Courtney E. Smith
We obsessed over a lot of music in 2018. We couldn't get enough of Ariana Grande. We spent a solid news cycle dissecting "This Is America." Some of you are probably still trying to get through the entire Migos double album. We even found our favorite Margaret Atwood quote of all time in the chorus to an indie rock gem.
2018 was a great year for the kind of songs you never, ever get tired of. There were bops, there were jams, and of course there was Cardi B. There can never be enough Cardi B.
Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"

Never has a song come at a more perfect moment: right in the middle of our national obsession with Ari and just after the break-up of her bonkers, rollercoaster relationship with Pete Davidson. And it's good. So good.
King Princess "1950"

Every aspect of the music in this song screams classic pop hit. It's possibly the best debut track from a new artist of the decade.
Ashley Monroe "Hands on You"

If this track isn't on your makeout playlist, you need to add it. Now.
Troye Sivan "Bloom"

Sivan's sing-along song about first love (and first sex) is the relationship theme of 2018.
I'm With Her "Game to Lose"

Folk music didn't die in the '60s, and the bluegrass super trio I'm With Her make it sound more vibrantly alive than ever.
Ella Mai "Trip"

It might have been the year of "Boo'd Up," but Mai's "Trip" is not a track you want to sleep on.
Nicki Minaj feat. Ariana Grande "Bed"

Minaj turns in an all-time great single with her "Side to Side" bestie, Grande.
Kendrick Lamar & SZA "All the Stars"

Not only was Black Panther the movie a phenomenon, but its amazing soundtrack helmed by Lamar was pure genius. This track with 2017 fave SZA is a must-have.
Soccer Mommy "Your Dog"

Impressive indie rock newcomer Soccer Mommy (a.k.a. Sophie Allison, 20) tackles the timely subject of #MeToo in this track, which manages to get at that anger under the surface for so many women.
Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny & J. Blavin "I Like It"

There was a reason you couldn't go anywhere without hearing this song all summer: it's the best.
Courtney Barnett "Nameless, Faceless"

Courtney Barnett impressed on her sophomore solo album, but this track that includes the famous line from Margaret Atwood is the one that will burn into your brain.
Hozier "Movement"

There's something so haunting about Hozier's songs. While this was a late-in-the-year entry, it's one you'll be hearing a lot throughout 2019.
Shawn Mendes "Lost in Japan"

Mendes makes good on his grand pop future with this excellent bop.
Mariah Carey "A No No"

Did you hear the lady? She said no.
Childish Gambino "This Is America"

Everyone was buzzing about the unforgettable video for "This Is America" when it dropped. Sonically speaking, it's one of the most impenetrable, but memorable, songs of the year.
Leon Bridges "Beyond"

Sway with us as you enjoy this jam.
Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"

Everything sadcore Soundcloud rap wants to be was put into a digestible package for the mainstream in this chart-busting song.
Khalid & Normani "Love Lies"

Heartbreak? It's all over this gorgeous duet.
Migos "Stir Fry"

Migos have a recipe, and they're always tweaking and and improving it. The flavor may be the same in "Stir Fry," but it's the biggest musical outlier on Culture II and worth remembering.
Billie Eilish feat. Khalid "lovely"

This was Eilish's year, all you did was live in it.
