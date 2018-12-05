Cardi B's Post-Breakup Glow-Up Is Coming & I Can't Wait

Before she was one-half of a power couple, Cardi was the voice for women who didn’t care what men thought of them and rested assured that the right person would love them for who they are. Her Instagram rants taught women to love themselves and put their pleasure first. She made anthems like “Washpoppin” for self-identified hoes who prefer big dick energy over cuddling. This is the foundation that she’s built for herself, and if I’m lucky she’s headed right back there to remind us that we can mourn relationships, but the heartbreak won’t kill us. And if she does decide to go the chart-topper route, I’m not against Ariana Grande singing the hook.