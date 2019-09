Cardi B's Post-Breakup Glow-Up Is Coming & I Can't Wait

To address her updated relationship status, Cardi used the tool that has been most instrumental to her success and self-expression: Instagram. Still in the makeup from what I can only assume was the City Girls “Twerk” music video set, Cardi put on a calm, almost soothing voice to deliver the news. It was almost as if she was anticipating how hurt some of her followers would be. But it worked. She kept things diplomatic by reminding everyone that she and Offset are “really good friends” and “really good business partners.” She is always going to “have a lot of love” for her co-parent and recognizes that “it might take time to get a divorce .” She kept her head high, tone steady, and titties free for her topless PSA. I think it’s the first step in making big boss moves that come in no one else’s size.