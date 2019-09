SuperFly Is A Nostalgic Reintroduction To Urban Fiction

Trevor Jackson, the young Black actor who has made a name for himself in shows like American Crime and, most recently, grown-ish is now the star of his first big movie. SuperFly — a current spin on the eponymous 1972 Blaxploitation movie — is in theaters now. It tells the story of Youngblood Priest (Jackson), a crafty and well-respected drug dealer in Atlanta. When the jealousy of another local dope boy disrupts the peaceful life that Priest has built for himself (and his two girlfriends that live with him), he is forced to take some risks in order to get out of the game. Admittedly, I rolled my eyes (during a sex scene between Priest and his two lovers), felt old (especially when looking at all of the face tattoos that have become popular among younger generations), and found some parts of the film to be extremely contrived. But by the end of it, I felt not a single regret about sitting through it.