UPDATE: The allegations against Bohemian Rhapsody's director Bryan Singer has led to another nomination change for the film.
The award-winning Queen biopic will still compete in the Best Director category at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' award show, but Singer himself will not be eligible to win. Due to his alleged behavior and actions against young men, as detailed in a recent exposé in The Atlantic, the director has been suspended from the show — his name stripped from the all the nominations.
The film will continue to be eligible in other categories like Rami Malek's nom for Best Leading Actor. Malek himself recently called his time with Singer "not pleasant."
Advertisement
Singer continues to deny the allegations against him.
This story was originally published January 28.
Bohemian Rhapsody has been removed as a contender for Best Picture at the GLAAD Media Awards following allegations of sexual misconduct against director Bryan Singer.
The film has been an all-around box office and awards show hit, racking up over $800 million and winning Best Motion Picture - Drama at the Golden Globes. It was also nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
In any other year, its track record might make it an Oscars frontrunner. But Bohemian Rhapsody has also been shrouded in controversy, particularly in the wake of a comprehensive report from The Atlantic on Singer’s alleged years-long sexual abuse of young boys. Singer (who was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody two weeks before production wrapped, but is still credited as its director) denied the allegations, calling the Atlantic article a “homophobic smear piece.”
The GLAAD Awards aim to reward “fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community and the issues that affect their lives,” according to their website. The organization told Variety the decision to remove Bohemian Rhapsody was due to “unspeakable” harm Singer’s alleged actions caused to young men and Singer “wrongfully” claiming homophobia to deflect from the accusations.
“In light of the latest allegations against director Bryan Singer, GLAAD has made the difficult decision to remove Bohemian Rhapsody from contention for a GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Film – Wide Release category this year,” the statement reads. “This week’s story in The Atlantic documenting unspeakable harms endured by young men and teenage boys brought to light a reality that cannot be ignored or even tacitly rewarded.”
Advertisement
Time’s Up praised GLAAD’s decision in a statement on Twitter, calling it a sign of cultural reckoning.
“Though there was once a time when business as usual could continue amid credible allegations of sexual assault and violence, that era has ended forever,” Time’s Up’s statement reads. “The recent allegations regarding Bryan Singer’s behavior are horrifying and MUST be taken seriously and investigated.”
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call theRAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Advertisement