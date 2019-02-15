Every Celeb Is Getting This Tattoo In 2019 — & It's So Romantic

"A rose is a rose is a rose," novelist and playwright Gertrude Stein famously wrote. But to celebrities who keep inking the flower on their bodies, it represents a lot more than that. For one, it can mark the end of a career-shifting role. To another, it can signal overcoming a major personal obstacle.
That might explain why roses — which have long been a mainstay in the tattoo community — have especially blown up on the L.A. scene recently. Other than being straight-up gorgeous, it's a bloom that's given to people when they're experiencing everything from love to pain, making it immediately symbolic of a time of transformation.
And for the four celebrities ahead, that time is apparently now. From Gaga to G-Eazy, see how celebrities are making the rose their own in 2019.