Lady Gaga's Oscars Nail Polish Was Only $9 — & It's Brand New

It's hard to think of someone who had a better night last night than Lady Gaga. At long last, the singer and actress not only walked home with her very first Oscar, but got to perform her chart-topping hit "Shallow" from her film A Star Is Born on the grand stage, all while channeling Audrey Hepburn with a gigantic 128-carat Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace around her neck. Look familiar? Well, the last time the diamond was worn was in 1961, when Audrey Hepburn wore it in publicity posters for Breakfast At Tiffany's. So yeah, Gaga's had a hell of a 24 hours.
But amidst all that excitement and high-glamour, Gaga was slyly wearing something far more readily accessible.
On her nails, which were revealed during the show after she walked the Oscars red carpet in black leather gloves (naturally), was a brand-new light pink polish by Essie that's perfect for spring, and could easily become the new Ballet Slippers. The shade, called Stirring Secrets, is from the brand's Spring 2019 collection — and Gaga is the first star to publicly rock it.
The best part of this polish for us, though? It's just $9. Compared to that Tiffany necklace, it's a damn steal. Given that she had to pose for photographers roughly 3,000 times while holding that Oscar statuette, thank goodness her manicure looked flawless.
