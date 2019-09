Lady Gaga's Oscars Nail Polish Was Only $9 — & It's Brand New

It's hard to think of someone who had a better night last night than Lady Gaga . At long last, the singer and actress not only walked home with her very first Oscar , but got to perform her chart-topping hit " Shallow " from her film A Star Is Born on the grand stage, all while channeling Audrey Hepburn with a gigantic 128-carat Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace around her neck. Look familiar? Well, the last time the diamond was worn was in 1961, when Audrey Hepburn wore it in publicity posters for Breakfast At Tiffany's. So yeah, Gaga's had a hell of a 24 hours.