Remember the Bump It? How about hair donuts? While sky-high volume and planet-sized chignons have fallen out of vogue — even Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has moved on — there's a lesson to be learned. Yes, Jersey Shore is a great group costume idea, but I'm talking about the fact that weird-looking hair tools and accessories have long been the best way to achieve beautiful hair in a hurry.
In fact, our beauty editors' bathrooms are chock-full of them. L-shaped irons, hand-shaped diffusers, and slim, double helix-inspired pins have replaced plastic and foam inserts for body, but it's all the same idea. A tool that will get you out the door faster, looking your best, and feeling like you put in the effort is a thing of beauty, no matter what it looks like.
Check out our favorite oddball tools and accessories, ahead.
