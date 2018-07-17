Story from Beauty

6 Curly Hair Routines Our Editors Swear By

Us
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
You know how no two snowflakes are the same? Well, no two curls are the same, either. Every curly-haired guy and girl can sit you down and tell you their routine — and it'd be totally different from your friend's, sister's, or coworker's.
Like any other beauty or skin-care routine, maintaining your curls is all about trial, error, and a whole lot of product sampling. And admittedly, it can be a bit of a headache. But healthy and bouncy hair is so worth it in the end.
Ahead, six Refinery29 editors with type 2, 3, and 4 curls share their routines, along with the products that keep their waves, curls, and coils springy. Check them out, then let us know your favorite products in the comments below.

More from Hair

R29 Original Series