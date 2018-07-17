6 Curly Hair Routines Our Editors Swear By

You know how no two snowflakes are the same? Well, no two curls are the same, either. Every curly-haired guy and girl can sit you down and tell you their routine — and it'd be totally different from your friend's, sister's, or coworker's.
Like any other beauty or skin-care routine, maintaining your curls is all about trial, error, and a whole lot of product sampling. And admittedly, it can be a bit of a headache. But healthy and bouncy hair is so worth it in the end.
Ahead, six Refinery29 editors with type 2, 3, and 4 curls share their routines, along with the products that keep their waves, curls, and coils springy. Check them out, then let us know your favorite products in the comments below.