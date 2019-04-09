Story from Beauty

Knockout Prom Hair Inspiration From Hollywood's Youngest A-Listers

Megan Decker
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images.
When it comes to a big fancy event, like prom, it's never too early to start planning your outfit. It's smart to get ahead of the game, so you're not scrambling at the last minute to find a dress or someone to give you a blowout. Plus, planning every little detail is an instant mood booster, and it builds excitement about dressing up and dancing until dawn.
To help check one thing off your to-do list early, we've rounded up our favorite celebrity hair looks of the year, all of which fit the mood for a black-tie (and black-tie optional) occasion. From glossy, loose waves to padded headbands, scroll through the slides ahead to see every cool-meets-romantic hairstyle. Screenshot your favorite and move on to your next objective: promposal planning.
A post shared by Laura Polko (@laurapolko) on

Pair a structured, avant-garde minidress with a glossy topknot à la Hailee Steinfeld
Avengers star Katherine Langford makes the case for going all out with your style — something like a full ponytail accented with a giant, tulle bow.
One look at Yara Shahidi's glowing selfie is reason enough to invest in hair jewelry — for prom, wedding, or Coachella.
Hair pro Gregory Russell demonstrates how to make loose, S-waves look soft and beachy, almost crimped — as opposed to obviously barrel-curled — on Chloë Grace Moretz.
For half-up inspiration, look no further than model Grace Elizabeth's modern bouffant style, complete with soft waves and purposefully piece-y, face-framing strands.
A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

Three words: black satin ribbon.
A post shared by Laura Polko (@laurapolko) on

If you're going for a backless moment, swoop your lob to the side and pin it back with a gold statement barrette like model Maya Henry.
A post shared by LAURA HARRIER (@lauraharrier) on

We never cease to be amazed by BlacKkKlansman star Laura Harrier. Every hairstyle she tries is perfection, but this pulled-back, half-up look almost screams prom.
A post shared by Laura Polko (@laurapolko) on

Want to add some pizazz to your blowout without doing an updo? Add a padded headband, which is the fashion girl's favorite accessory for spring.
A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on

You don't need to wear your hair down to play with hair appliques. Model Imaan Hammam sprinkled baby-pink flowers through her braided twist.
A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

Kaia Gerber usually plays it pretty Plain Jane when it comes to styling her straight, mid-length, chocolate-brown hair, but for an occasion, we're partial to this modelesque updo: a middle-parted bun with wavy strands pulled out around the hairline.
For the Oscars red carpet, Black Panther actress Letitia Wright gave us the perfect updo to copy for our next fancy occasion: a tight bun, punctuated with dainty pearl pins.
A post shared by Matt Fugate (@mattshair) on

Got a short cut? Lana Condor will inspire you to wear it down on prom night. Part it heavy to one side and amp up the volume with lots of texture spray.
A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

