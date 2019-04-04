When you think about how you want to wear your hair for a special occasion like prom, the biggest objective is to avoid the barrel-curled crunchy-with-hairspray effect that plagues so many #TBTs. Usually, the perfect hairstyle — one you'll still love scrolling through the Facebook photos weeks later — is just a leveled-up version of your usual go-to, with a little extra attention for good measure.
To help you design your perfect prom hair vibe, we've brought you some of our favorite formal-occasion updos on Instagram — all inspired by on-trend cool girls who aren't here for crunchy chignons. Whether you're feeling the polished fishtail braid or a more beachy half-up half-down look, scroll through the gallery ahead for 12 chic prom-ready updos, for a style you'll be into long after the impending hour-long photo op.