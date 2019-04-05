10 Prom Manicures That Are So Much Cooler Than A French Tip

Every prom season, a flood of 18-year-old girls swarms the local nail salon. And no matter if their dresses are blue, green, gold, or sparkly, they're all asking for the same thing: a French manicure. But this spring, we're turning the traditional prom mani — a simple, white tip — on its head and giving it a cool-girl upgrade.
If you're looking for trendy, but still minimalist, manicure inspiration — something that will get grandma's stamp of approval but you won't see on everyone else's fingernails — you'll find it in the slides ahead. From faded glitter tips to a bare nail with a teensy stripe of neon pink at the cuticle, scroll through to find (then screenshot) the prom manicure that'll complete your artsy corsage shot.