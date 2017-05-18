This Brow & Lip Combo Is Everything

This weekend, we're taking a cue from some of the chicest women around — the French. Between their nonchalant demeanors and their no-fuss beauty routines, French women have a certain je ne sais quoi that we're constantly trying to replicate. And replicate we did. In the video above, we break down a classic French favorite — bold brows and a red lip — and recreate it using products that'll last all night.
To get the look, use a fine-tipped brow pencil in a long-wear formula, like Revlon's ColorStay™ Brow Pencil, to lightly fill in the inner edge of your brows. Sketch in short, upward strokes to mimic the look of real hairs. Next, finish filling in from arch to tail. Brush through your brows using the spoolie side of the pencil to ensure the pigment is even. And top off your Parisian look with a swipe of opaque, crimson-red lip color. C'est magnifique!
Beauty routines can come in handy when you're pressed for time during the week. But when the weekend rolls around, it's time to spice things up and try something new. Enter our new video series with Revlon, Friday Night Brights. This series will arm you with dynamic new beauty looks that'll stay put all night, so you can flaunt each wherever the evening takes you — whether you're going on a date with your crush or to rooftop drinks with your besties.
Alice and Olivia dress, Jennifer Fisher rings.
