5 Black Bloggers Redefining French Girl Beauty

There's a reason why "French girl beauty" and "French girl fashion" have millions of Google results — and well over a billion page returns when combined. We all seem to covet the products that populate their vanities and try our hardest to replicate iconic French style.
When you think of the glamorous women of the other red, white, and blue persuasion, you may think about Audrey Tautou or Léa Seydoux, but Francophiles know that the Gallic set has a lot of diverse inspiration to offer as well — including countless eternally-chic Black women. Yes, our magic transcends borders and is sprinkled all over the City of Light.
Need proof? Ahead, see some of our favorite Black French girls worth following for a daily dose of je ne sais quoi — and tell us your own faves in the comments, s'il vous plaît.