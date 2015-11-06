You may know the French actress Léa Seydoux from her roles in Midnight in Paris, Blue Is the Warmest Color, or The Grand Budapest Hotel, but after this weekend, you'll probably know her as the latest Bond girl. And, while we're certainly excited to see Spectre, it's what's been happening outside of the theaters that's really outstanding.
We're talking about the blockbuster beauty looks that Seydoux's been wearing on the red carpet for the film's lengthy press tour. Slicked back hair and a bright red lip in Mexico City, old guard glamour in London, soft and romantic shades of pink in Paris — Seydoux is a force to be reckoned with in the beauty world. While many actresses would rest on a few trusty looks, she takes risk after risk, and knocks it out of the park nearly every time.
In honor of the film hitting theaters in the U.S. today, let's glance back at a few of her amazing beauty looks from the international press tour. Bonus: To get the inside scoop, we checked in with her longtime makeup artist Mary Wiles for many of the details. Click ahead and get ready to meet your next beauty obsession: Seydoux, Léa Seydoux.
We're talking about the blockbuster beauty looks that Seydoux's been wearing on the red carpet for the film's lengthy press tour. Slicked back hair and a bright red lip in Mexico City, old guard glamour in London, soft and romantic shades of pink in Paris — Seydoux is a force to be reckoned with in the beauty world. While many actresses would rest on a few trusty looks, she takes risk after risk, and knocks it out of the park nearly every time.
In honor of the film hitting theaters in the U.S. today, let's glance back at a few of her amazing beauty looks from the international press tour. Bonus: To get the inside scoop, we checked in with her longtime makeup artist Mary Wiles for many of the details. Click ahead and get ready to meet your next beauty obsession: Seydoux, Léa Seydoux.