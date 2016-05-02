This New E-Tailer Promises To Give You French Girl Style

At this point, it's only a matter of time before an It Girl launches a clothing line. If you're a fan of brands like Reformation, Staud, and Marks & Spencer (which recently collaborated with Alexa Chung), we've found a new e-tailer to add to your bookmarks bar ASAP: Rouje. Recently launched by one of our favorite French girls (and style icons), Jeanne Damas, this online-only brand has everything you need to nail that I-was-born-cool look. Basically, it's a French girl style starter pack.
The best news, however, is that its prices won't put you on a baguette-only diet for the month. With graphic tees starting at $55 and dressier tops and blouses going for around $150, this destination is the perfect, guilt-free place to score a few fresh pieces for the season. Click on to shop, and when someone asks where you got your look — well, you can say that you heard it here first.
