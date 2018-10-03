5 French-Girl Beauty Trends That Have Us Dreaming About Spring

Paris Fashion Week is home to the most extravagant stages. There was Louis Vuitton's magical merry-go-round in 2011 and Chanel's grocery store runway in 2014 (which the brand actually topped this season by bringing an actual beach set to the Grand Palais). But the City of Love isn't just known for its grandiose sets, the runways are also hubs for gorgeous hair and makeup looks. And the French-girl beauty mystique has been known to serve up major inspiration for cities beyond the European capital, and this Fashion Week proves exactly why.
From bold lip colors to center-part braids, this season brought us mesmerizing makeup and hair trends that are perfect for spring. But no need to wait for next year to recreate these looks. As tricky as it might be to afford the clothes and accessories on these models, there's more wiggle room to bringing the beauty trends to life no matter what city you're in or budget you're on. Plus, you might already have what you need to add some of these trends to your list of ideas for the month.
Check out our favorite trends that came out of Paris Fashion Week, ahead.