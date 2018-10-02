Chanel Wants You To Wear Two Bags, Not One

The over-the-top spectacle that is the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week always generates a wave of excitement. By this point, the storied house has become known for its Instagram-worthy themes and larger-than-life sets (a rocket ship, a replica of the Eiffel Tower, a recreation of Provence's Verdon Gorge) — and this season was no exception. For spring 2019, shown Tuesday, legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld made literal waves inside the Grand Palais with a Chanel-by-the-Sea-themed collection complete with real sand, crashing waves, boardwalks, lifeguard stands, and a big, blue sky not unlike the one we’ve been lucky enough to have in Paris this week.
As for the clothes, they weren't your typical bikinis and caftans. Instead, Chanel wants us to wear tweeds, spring coats, high-slit skirts, matching co-ords, and oversized vests on our next beach vacation — all topped off with an oversized straw Chanel sun hat, of course. But what felt especially timely were the biker shorts and tight capri leggings, which we can totally see the likes of Christine Centenera and Leandra Medine styling with a tweed blazer to bring that classic Chanel look right into 2018.
Perhaps our favorite styling trick from the show, though, was the brand’s take on double-bagging, which has actually become a runway staple over the past couple of seasons. Many of the models, including the opening look, were strapped into two crossbody bags with a little Chanel clasp holding them together at the chest. Also fitting for day by the shore, some layered their quilted Chanels atop a carry-all beach bag, as one does, or attached a micro-mini bag to a mesh tote for a little extra storage. Basically, more is more, and it's time to pile on multiple bags at once (hey, we've all got a lot of baggage). Now, please excuse us while we figure out how to afford not just one but two Chanel bags to get this doubled-up look for ourselves...