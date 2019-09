Chanel Wants You To Wear Two Bags, Not One

Perhaps our favorite styling trick from the show, though, was the brand’s take on double-bagging, which has actually become a runway staple over the past couple of seasons. Many of the models, including the opening look, were strapped into two crossbody bags with a little Chanel clasp holding them together at the chest. Also fitting for day by the shore, some layered their quilted Chanels atop a carry-all beach bag, as one does, or attached a micro-mini bag to a mesh tote for a little extra storage. Basically, more is more, and it's time to pile on multiple bags at once (hey, we've all got a lot of baggage). Now, please excuse us while we figure out how to afford not just one but two Chanel bags to get this doubled-up look for ourselves...