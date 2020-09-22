Lily Collins Puts A Modern Twist On French-Girl Beauty

An insider Netflix prediction for fall 2020: The platform's hotly-anticipated original series Emily in Paris — which airs October 2 — is about to take over your 'Trending Now' tab. Dubbed a modern-day Sex & The City (with croissants), Darren Star's new Netflix drama is already generating buzz, and now the show's lead, Lily Collins, is inspiring us to plan a full-blown Parisian-themed watch party for the premiere.
The 31-year-old actress, who plays marketing expert/budding influencer Emily Cooper, has been as chic and well-styled as her character throughout the Emily In Paris promo tour. From her soft French twists to her mauve-rose smoky eyes, Collins is nailing the Parisian beauty aesthetic, and giving classic French-girl beauty trends a modern twist. For proof — and the ultimate fall hair-and-makeup inspiration — scroll ahead.