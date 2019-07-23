Botox, Fillers & Facelifts: The French-Girl Beauty Secrets They Don't Want You To Know

The absolute number-one priority is a natural look — and, as it happens, the secret to looking like you did nothing is doing a little bit of everything. "If you just treat a specific area, it won't look natural," Dr. Claude says. "If you use only Botox, you get a frozen look. Only hyaluronic acid injectables, and you look too perfect. Only facelift surgery, you'll have no more wrinkles, but you'll look too tight and too flat. We need to combine all of it, and use minimal doses of each." Dr. Obadia says, "For example, when we do Botox we often respect the lines around the eyes, or inject quite high in the forehead so that patients can still elevate their eyebrows."