The Beauty Products Black French Girls Are Buying Now

When you think of French girls, you probably envision flawless red lips and perfectly-imperfect lobs. We praise French girls for their effortlessly-chic style and carefree approach to beauty, but let's be real, Black French girls are rarely included in that narrative — until now.
"Thanks to the internet, blogs, Instagram, and YouTube, women who were once ignored have the power to redefine what French girl beauty is," Scheena Donia says. She's among the Parisian influencers who are showing an alternative side of Gallic beauty — and it's so refreshing to see. Contrary to what the media might have led you to believe, not every women walking down Rue Bonaparte is a carbon copy of Jane Birkin in style or attitude.
Instead, natural curls and kinks, royal blue lipstick, and locs are popping up on the feeds of our friends in Europe — and the women who possess them have a strong sense of inner-beauty, too. "We must learn to love ourselves in the first place and not wait for people to validate our well-being," Donia adds. "If you feel beautiful and confident, you can accomplish everything!" Of course, a mean skin-care routine doesn't hurt, either.
Ahead, five French Black girls share the products that they swear by to express themselves in the city of lights.