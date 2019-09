The Beauty Products Black French Girls Are Buying Now

"Thanks to the internet, blogs, Instagram, and YouTube, women who were once ignored have the power to redefine what French girl beauty is," Scheena Donia says. She's among the Parisian influencers who are showing an alternative side of Gallic beauty — and it's so refreshing to see. Contrary to what the media might have led you to believe, not every women walking down Rue Bonaparte is a carbon copy of Jane Birkin in style or attitude.