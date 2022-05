5 Cult Beauty Products French Women Swear By For Amazing Skin

If you haven't tried NUXE yourself yet, you're likely to have spotted it on "Best Of" product roundups or "Makeup Artist Recommended" lists. Its bestseller — the golden bottle of Huile Prodigieuse dry face, body, and hair oil — is a classic, while dermatologists extol the virtues of the Rêve de Miel lip balm. You'll find it in every pharmacy and in many French women's skincare routines, with products often passed down from mother to daughter.