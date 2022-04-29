5 Cult Beauty Products French Women Swear By For Amazing Skin

If we could bottle the secret to French beauty, we would. French women have a certain je ne sais quoi — that no-makeup makeup glow that makes a crisp red lip, smoky eye and mussed-up waves look ten times more chic.
But if we've learned anything from Parisian beauty experts, it's that skin comes first. And there's one cult skincare brand that French women have treasured for decades.
Established in 1990, the brand is all about helping women to achieve their best skin ever. Each of its skincare products — from face to body care — is formulated and manufactured in France to meet pharmaceutical quality requirements. The brand also makes the most of the therapeutic properties of plants, from intensely moisturising oils to antioxidants which protect skin against the environment, for example pollution.
If you haven't tried NUXE yourself yet, you're likely to have spotted it on 'Best Of' product roundups or 'Makeup Artist Recommended' lists. Its bestseller — the golden bottle of Huile Prodigieuse dry face, body and hair oil — is a classic, while dermatologists extol the virtues of the Rêve de Miel lip balm. You'll find it in every pharmacy and in many French women's skincare routines, with products often passed down from mother to daughter.
But what about the rest of NUXE's lineup? I tried five of the brand's bestsellers and here are all the reasons why you might want to add them to your skincare routine this summer. That French girl glow is imminent.
