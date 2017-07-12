Gigi Hadid’s hair already makes headlines when she gets subtle highlights or a minor trim, so you can only imagine how her fans would react if she traded in her long signature ‘do for a choppy pixie. Fortunately for anyone who isn’t quite ready to stop asking for Gigi-inspired tousled waves every time they go to the salon, the model’s new look is only a temporary change for her new Stuart Weitzman campaign (her fourth for the brand).
WWD confirmed that there were no scissors involved in the making of the dramatic hair change — it’s most definitely another big fake-out, specially crafted for the shoot by celebrity hairstylist and wig guru Shay Ashual. The high-end footwear brand said that the cropped look was inspired by Jean Seberg, an American actress who became one of the most iconic faces of the French New Wave after starring in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1961 film Breathless. (If you associate black and white-striped shirts with Parisian style, you have Seberg to thank for that, too.)
“Gigi takes on a whole new look, capped in a fabulous Shay Ashual wig that obscures her famed tousled golden locks and will have people asking ‘Did she or didn’t she?’” the company explained in a press release today. Well, she didn’t — but should she decide to chop it all off sometime in the future, we certainly wouldn’t have any objections.
Stuart Weitzman, however, might want to reconsider. Sure, it's a brilliant press move, but how in the world are we supposed to focus on the shoes (which are amazing, by the way) when we’ve got Gigi rocking a pixie to distract us instead?
