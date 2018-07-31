This French Shampoo Hack Will Save Your Hair — & Save You Money

While the word "luxury" often equates to a more-is-more approach, Durif instructs his staff to use a more conservative technique at the back bar to make sure every client has clean, but not dry or stripped, hair. They dilute the shampoo using a small bottle and filtered water, then use brushes and combs to distribute it through hair while simultaneously detangling and breaking up dirt and oil. According to Durif, it's the best thing you can do for the health of your hair, no matter your texture or type.