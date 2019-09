Bella Hadid & Karl Lagerfeld Team Up For Fendi’s Latest Campaign

Sound the alarm (and ready your regram button): Bella Hadid has officially landed her first Fendi campaign. The model was photographed by the brand's creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, for its spring 2017 campaign. The resulting spread is pretty regal, as one could expect from such a team. Hadid broke the news in an Instagram post that made us not only double tap, but double check our bank accounts to see if a bag that expensive is in any way, shape, or form possible to afford. Now, this isn't the first time a Hadid has been photographed by Mr. Lagerfeld, of course. You might recall that Bella's sister, Gigi, was lensed by the fashion kaiser for the November issue of Harper's Bazaar. Styled by Amanda Harlech, she modeled Fendi's latest couture collection in a multi-page spread . The shoots are pretty similar, with both sisters posing next to fireplaces against floral wallpaper.