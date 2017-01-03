Bella Hadid & Karl Lagerfeld Team Up For Fendi’s Latest Campaign

Sound the alarm (and ready your regram button): Bella Hadid has officially landed her first Fendi campaign. The model was photographed by the brand's creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, for the SS17 campaign. The resulting spread is pretty regal, as one could expect from such a team. Hadid broke the news in an Instagram post that made us not only double tap, but double check our bank accounts to see if a bag that expensive is in any way, shape, or form possible to afford. Now, this isn't the first time a Hadid has been photographed by Mr. Lagerfeld, of course. You might recall that Bella's big sister, Gigi, was shot by the fashion kaiser for the November issue of Harper's Bazaar. Styled by Amanda Harlech, she modelled Fendi's latest couture collection in a multi-page spread. The shoots are pretty similar, with both sisters posing next to fireplaces against floral wallpaper.
To be photographed by Lagerfeld is not only an honour, but a rite of passage of sorts for any rising model. It's obvious his stamp of approval has helped launch the careers of faces before Hadid (including pal and last season's Fendi face, Kendall Jenner), but to front a Karl-lensed campaign is a major achievement. And Bella worked hard last year. From walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to designing her own collaboration with Chrome Hearts, we're not shocked one bit. The model posted a mashup of her runway highlights from 2016, which includes her strut at Fendi's SS17 and anniversary shows (the former of which she walked with her sister). A huge congratulations goes to Bella; boy, what a way to start out the New Year.
