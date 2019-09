Karl Lagerfeld’s Hot Bodyguard Is Now A Designer

After Jondeau completed his service in the French army, moving furniture for Lagerfeld was one of several side hustles he held during his stint as an amateur boxer. Jondeau told Lagerfeld to call if he was ever looking to hire; “I asked him, if one day he would need me for work, I would be very happy to do it. And he said maybe. Two or three months after, he needed me for work the next week.” Not too long after, in 1998, he became Lagerfeld’s bodyguard, then took on a more administrative role and, to the public’s great delight, even modeled for Karl Lagerfeld campaigns and on Chanel runways . “I don’t do modeling — I do only for Karl,” he makes sure to clarify. Today, Jondeau’s exact post with Lagerfeld is somewhat amorphous, but he spends five to six hours with him a day, and is often the first person the designer sees when he wakes up in the morning and the last person he sees before he goes to sleep (at a notoriously late hour).