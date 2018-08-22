Karl Lagerfeld’s Hot Bodyguard Is Now A Designer

For Jondeau, however, it took a few more tries. “I had a good team that helped me to make everything real,” he says of the Karl Lagerfeld designers he worked with, admitting that attempting to sketch his visions “was difficult. They were there and really listened to what I wanted — it was a good experience.” Once he got to hold his finished designs in his hands, "I didn’t expect it. It came like this.” He snaps his fingers. “The collection is the reflection of...it’s me. From where I came, to do this now, is a big bridge.”