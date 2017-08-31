Karl Lagerfeld x Vans Will Rule Fashion Week Street Style

Update: The full images from Karl Lagerfeld x Vans' highly hyped collaboration have arrived. Click through to see the high-status skate-wear in action.
This story was originally published on August 24, 2017.
This fall, Karl Lagerfeld and Vans are teaming up to take over our closets. According to WWD, the pair's apparel and footwear capsule collection will launch worldwide on September 7 after its presentation at Berlin's Bread & Butter trade show in early September. The release date will likely ensure plenty of Fashion Month spottings — and we're very much here for it.
Two fashion giants working together is always notable, but the holy union of a luxury label with streetwear always gets our hearts pumping. Even better? Both companies are noted fans of collaborations, meaning they're well practiced in the art of combining aesthetics: Lagerfeld's namesake line was the first choice for H&M's designer series, and Vans has worked with everyone from fellow skate brand Thrasher to Opening Ceremony.
"We’re really excited about this, our design team worked closely with Karl’s team to make sure we built a collection that celebrated both brands — we wanted it to be iconic Karl meets iconic Vans," Dabney Lee, senior director of global footwear merchandising for Vans, tells Refinery29. "There are some styles that celebrate our classics with twists on the fabric or the print and then there are some that are brand new styles for us that are a little bit directional and a little more Karl."
Classic Vans are having quite the moment with the fashion set, and this latest collaboration is sure to amp things up. The capsule will give six iconic styles the Lagerfeld treatment, and while photos are currently being kept under wraps, we know that the laceless Sk8-Hi, the Old Skool, and the Classic Slip-Ons will be formed from leather and adorned with a quilted "K." And while it's too early to know for sure, we're betting the collection's guaranteed It item will be the shoe that merges Vans' iconic checkerboard pattern with Karl's iconic profile. The clothing will also keep to the black-and-white motif, including a raglan sleeve bomber and a leather backpack emblazoned (again) with that quilted K.
Pricing for Karl Lagerfeld x Vans will range from $40 to $300, with distribution happening in international Karl Lagerfeld boutiques, select Vans locations, and both brands' websites, WWD reports. Better go ahead at set that September 7 iCal reminder, though— we have a feeling die-hard Lagerfeld (and Vans) fans will be all over this one.