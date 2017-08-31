Karl Lagerfeld x Vans Will Rule Fashion Week Street Style

Classic Vans are having quite the moment with the fashion set, and this latest collaboration is sure to amp things up. The capsule will give six iconic styles the Lagerfeld treatment, and while photos are currently being kept under wraps, we know that the laceless Sk8-Hi, the Old Skool, and the Classic Slip-Ons will be formed from leather and adorned with a quilted "K." And while it's too early to know for sure, we're betting the collection's guaranteed It item will be the shoe that merges Vans' iconic checkerboard pattern with Karl's iconic profile. The clothing will also keep to the black-and-white motif, including a raglan sleeve bomber and a leather backpack emblazoned (again) with that quilted K.