Karl Lagerfeld x Vans Will Rule Fashion Week Street Style

"We’re really excited about this, our design team worked closely with Karl’s team to make sure we built a collection that celebrated both brands — we wanted it to be iconic Karl meets iconic Vans," Dabney Lee, senior director of global footwear merchandising for Vans, tells Refinery29. "There are some styles that celebrate our classics with twists on the fabric or the print and then there are some that are brand new styles for us that are a little bit directional and a little more Karl." According to Lee, the high-pedigree collaboration came about through a familial tie: a European Vans employee has a sister who works for Lagerfeld.