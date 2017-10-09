This Is The Fancy Suitcase Karl Lagerfeld Uses

German luggage manufacturer Rimowa is celebrating its 80th anniversary by asking with a few of its most fashion-y friends, including Karl Lagerfeld , Carine Roitfeld, Virgil Abloh, and Lykke Li, among many others, for a look at how they travel in style (including their luggage). In the 1930s, Rimowa suffered a devastating fire in its factory. The only surviving material was a light silver-gray, fire resistant metal — so the company moved forward, revolutionizing the way people travel. Now, it takes 205 individual parts, 90 steps, and exactly 117 minutes, to create the perfect suitcase.