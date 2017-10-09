This Is The Fancy Suitcase Karl Lagerfeld Uses

Around these parts, we usually look to our clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, hell, even our workout tees, to inject some much-needed excitement into our wardrobes — and our hearts. Other things, like our suitcases (packed with all our aforementioned goodies), are regulated to ‘meh, that’ll do.’ Well, that changes today.
German luggage manufacturer Rimowa is celebrating its 80th anniversary by asking with a few of its most fashion-y friends, including Karl Lagerfeld , Carine Roitfeld, Virgil Abloh, and Lykke Li, among many others, for a look at how they travel in style (including their luggage). In the 1930s, Rimowa suffered a devastating fire in its factory. The only surviving material was a light silver-gray, fire resistant metal — so the company moved forward, revolutionizing the way people travel. Now, it takes 205 individual parts, 90 steps, and exactly 117 minutes, to create the perfect suitcase.
In addition to the celeb-approved aluminum pieces, which are priced between $655 and $1,355, the store will carry a limited-edition anniversary sticker through the end of the year, which, according to a press release, will not be for sale, but will serve as a “a gift to friends of the brand.” And who doesn’t want to mark their territory with a piece of merch?
Earlier this year, LVMH acquired a major stake in the Rimowa and the conglomerate's CEO, Alexandre Arnault, is quite excited about the anniversary — so consider this peak luxury luggage goals. Click through to see some of the fanciest suitcases around (and who they belong to).