Chanel Is Bringing Its Métiers D’art Collection To New York City

On Tuesday, Chanel announced that Lagerfeld has chosen New York City as the backdrop for its 2018/2019 offering. Set for December 4 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art , the venue has, per a press release, a significant connection to the French fashion house. "In 1931, Gabrielle Chanel first visited New York — a place where her revolutionary style had long been celebrated, as demonstrated by the support she received from the US department stores that carried her earliest hat creations starting in 1912," it reads. "Karl Lagerfeld is also very attached to the American megacity whose energy and light he has always loved to capture. The designer has featured this city as the backdrop for several of Chanel's advertising campaigns ."