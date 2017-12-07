The annual Métiers d'Art collections (Wednesday's event was Chanel's 16th consecutive year showing them) honors the fine craftsmanship that artisans like embroiderers, knitters, milliners, button specialists, jewelers, and shoemakers bring to the French fashion house. This season saw model Anna Ewers open the show in a navy knitted minidress with knit leg warmers, a concertina bag, and a naval cap. The mostly black, gray, and cream offering consisted of intricately detailed signature twinsets, button-up culottes, and modish minis all paired with black tights, glittering strings of pearl necklaces, and veiled sailor hats.