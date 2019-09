As the full cast of models (including Kaia Gerber and Soo Joo Park) assembled on the stage, Karl Lagerfeld took his bow, accompanied by his young muse and godson, nine-year-old Hudson Kroenig. As rumors circulate that Lagerfeld will soon be retiring from his role at Chanel, which he's held since 1983, it makes perfect sense that Lagerfeld would stage his swan song in his hometown of Hamburg. But then again, many thought his fall '16 dedicated to the house's couturiers and its atelier was also his last. And instead of stepping down, Lagerfeld kept doing what he does best: he just kept going.