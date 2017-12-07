As the full cast of models (including Kaia Gerber and Soo Joo Park) assembled on the stage, Karl Lagerfeld took his bow, accompanied by his young muse, 9-year-old Hudson Kroenig. As rumours circulate that Kaiser Karl is stepping down from his role at Chanel, which he has held since 1983 (and whispers begin that Christopher Bailey might be replacing him!), it makes perfect sense that Lagerfeld would stage his swan song in his hometown of Hamburg.