The audience, including Tilda Swinton, Kristen Stewart, Phoebe Tonkin and Lily-Rose Depp, were seated in the tiered, grand concert hall as an orchestra played and the first models emerged onto the stage. Anna Ewers opened the show in a navy knitted mini-dress with knit leg warmers, a concertina bag and naval cap. The mostly black, grey and cream collection consisted of intricately detailed signature twinsets, button-down culottes and modish minis all paired with black tights, glittering strings of pearl necklaces and veiled sailor caps. The sea theme continued in the lapels of the jackets which often featured a sailor silhouette and cashmere "fisherman" knitwear. Pops of colour accented the muted colour palette, with vivid checked skirts or frocks and red tailoring. Models wore their hair in ribboned plaits created by Sam McKnight , beneath the brooch-adorned caps. The show concluded with sumptuous dresses which truly showed off the skilled handiwork of Chanel's artisan embroiderers, featuring rhinestone, feathers, ribbons, beads and cabochons to create exceptional patterns, trompe l’œils, reflections and textures.