While many fashion editors, celebs and models are still nursing a sore head after last night's Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, there was no rest for the wicked as the style set swiftly moved onto today's main event: the Chanel Métiers d'Art show in Paris. All aboard the Eurostar for Chanel's annual celebration of craftsmanship, which typically takes place just a few days after the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Jaden Smith, with whom we brushed shoulders at last night's ceremony, attended the star-studded show, set in the palatial dining room of the newly re-opened Ritz Paris, alongside Anna Wintour, Stella Tennant, Caroline Sieber and former French Culture Minister Fleur Pellerin. Though Karl Lagerfeld has held Chanel shows everywhere from Cuba to Salzburg, the return to Paris – more specifically, the Ritz – was poignant as Coco Chanel herself stayed in a third floor suite at the hotel for more than 37 years.
Chanel regular, 17-year-old Lily-Rose Depp made her catwalk debut, opening the show in a gold sequinned crop top, matching skirt and floral headpiece. Cara Delevingne, Lagerfeld’s frequent muse followed, wearing a signature Chanel tweed suit in ivory, intricately embellished with floral details. She was joined on the catwalk by fellow models Molly Bair, Catherine McNeil, Lineisy Montero, Soo Joo Park, Natalie Westling, Lottie Moss and Mica Arganaraz, as well as Lily-Rose's boyfriend Ashley Stymest, actress Ellie Bamber and seven-year-old Hudson Kroenig, who's walked more Chanel shows than we've had hot dinners.
Pharrell Williams, who starred in a Chanel campaign alongside Cara a couple of years ago, also took to the catwalk wearing a black suit, strings of pearls and a hat markedly smaller than the ones he typically wears. Social media star Sofia Richie, who made her first major catwalk appearance last season at Yeezy Season 4, was another A-list addition to the model lineup.
Of course there were signature bouclé jackets and Chanel tweed but, for the Pre-Fall 'Paris Cosmopolite' collection, these were updated with quilted jackets and puffers, knee-high boots, tulle fishtail dresses and sequinned “Please Do Not Disturb” hotel placard bags that are top of our accessories wish list for next year.
