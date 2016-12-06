Lily-Rose Depp (Finally) Made Her Runway Debut

Lily-Rose Depp's runway debut has been long anticipated. It's only appropriate that the model/actress' first traipse down the runway happen at the house that gave the 17-year-old her first big break.
At Chanel's Métiers d'Art show in Paris (a.k.a the brand's annual celebration of craftsmanship), Depp's name was officially on the lineup. Not only was it her first real runway credit, but the face of Chanel No. 5 opened the show. Set in the palatial dining room of the newly re-opened Ritz, Depp deftly wound through busy tables (where the likes of Anna Wintour, Jaden Smith, and Rowan Blanchard were seated) in a gold-sequined crop top and matching skirt, taking a break from her usual front row perch and leading the charge for the rest of the tweed-clad models.
Depp wasn't the only surprise appearance at Tuesday's show. Cara Delevingne, a muse of Karl Lagerfeld's, briefly returned to modeling for the occasion, donning a signature Chanel tweed. Also joining Depp and Delevingne was Pharrell Williams, who starred in a campaign for the brand alongside Delevingne a couple of years ago. (We first caught wind that Pharrell would be involved with this year's Métiers d'Art show back in May.)
Depp wasn't the only surprise appearance at Tuesday's show. Cara Delevingne, a muse of Karl Lagerfeld's, briefly returned to modeling for the occasion, donning a signature Chanel tweed. Also joining Depp and Delevingne was Pharrell Williams, who starred in a campaign for the brand alongside Delevingne a couple of years ago. (We first caught wind that Pharrell would be involved with this year's Métiers d'Art show back in May.)
He gamely owned the runway in a navy suit, string of pearls, and a hat markedly smaller than the ones he typically wears. (Unsurprisingly, phones went flying up the moment he stepped onto the carpeted catwalk.)
There were plenty of bouclé jackets and floral appliqués throughout the collection, worn by Lagerfeld favorites like Lineisy Montero, Soo Joo Park, and Mica Arganaraz. But for this Paris-inspired, so-called "cosmopolite" collection, Chanel staples were updated into quilted jackets and puffers, knee-high boots, and tulle fishtail dresses. As always, the accessories were the standout pieces, and they win the award for "Most Likely To Be Spotted At Fashion Week Next Season." Those sequined "Please Do Not Disturb" hotel placard bags definitely jumped the top of our wish list.
There were plenty of bouclé jackets and floral appliqués throughout the collection, worn by Lagerfeld favorites like Lineisy Montero, Soo Joo Park, and Mica Arganaraz. But for this Paris-inspired, so-called "cosmopolite" collection, Chanel staples were updated into quilted jackets and puffers, knee-high boots, and tulle fishtail dresses. As always, the accessories were the standout pieces, and they win the award for "Most Likely To Be Spotted At Fashion Week Next Season." Those sequined "Please Do Not Disturb" hotel placard bags definitely jumped the top of our wish list.
Advertisement