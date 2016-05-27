What Is Pharrell Cooking Up With Chanel?

Pharrell Williams has a long history with the fashion crowd. (A mutual love affair, really.) He's worked with the likes of Adidas and G Star Raw (he's a co-owner of the latter), among other style-minded collaborators. Pharrell's latest style undertaking, however, is pretty puzzling.
He's apparently been working with Chanel on something as part of its most recent Métiers d'art 2015/2016 collection, which was shown in Rome in December. The brand released a cryptic video today of Pharrell giving a tour of the design process behind the collection last March, and teased some forthcoming pieces that the star ostensibly had a hand in creating.
He's been tight with the French luxury house in the past: He performed (as did Cara Delevingne, who's definitely in Karl Lagerfeld's inner circle) at the New York presentation of last year's Métiers d'art show. In 2014, Pharrell and Delevingne starred in a short film, decked out in Chanel couture, reenacting a moment of the brand's history circa 1954.
This does, however, seem to be the first time Pharrell has actually pitched in with the design process. According to the release, select items that Pharrell apparently helped design (in some very vague capacity) will be available in stores next month. We're predicting that at least one hat will be in the mix, given the star's affinity for haberdashery.
He's apparently been working with Chanel on something as part of its most recent Métiers d'art 2015/2016 collection, which was shown in Rome in December. The brand released a cryptic video today of Pharrell giving a tour of the design process behind the collection last March, and teased some forthcoming pieces that the star ostensibly had a hand in creating.
He's been tight with the French luxury house in the past: He performed (as did Cara Delevingne, who's definitely in Karl Lagerfeld's inner circle) at the New York presentation of last year's Métiers d'art show. In 2014, Pharrell and Delevingne starred in a short film, decked out in Chanel couture, reenacting a moment of the brand's history circa 1954.
This does, however, seem to be the first time Pharrell has actually pitched in with the design process. According to the release, select items that Pharrell apparently helped design (in some very vague capacity) will be available in stores next month. We're predicting that at least one hat will be in the mix, given the star's affinity for haberdashery.
Advertisement