Pharrell Might Be The Most Sustainability-Focused Celeb In Fashion



The brand now wants to expand the sustainable aspects to its entire collection, instead of keeping it relegated to a special capsule line. “It’s been great, but it’s not good enough yet...we have to take the next step: We’re integrating Bionic Yarn in our main collection,” Schaeffer said. If all goes to plan, the innovative technology will be used in all of G-Star Raw’s products by the end of 2016. “This smart, sustainable [Bionic Yarn] material therefore replaces traditional, virgin polyester in all of G-Star Raw’s pieces — it’s a continuous process of 'better,' and we try to be super transparent about it.” she says.



G-Star Raw’s sustainability ambitions aren’t broader than recycled ocean plastic: “Cotton is quite a difficult material to work with, because it uses a lot of water and pesticides, so we’re always looking for replacements,” Schaeffer says. “We have looked into using the stinging nettle plant as a replacement, and also closed-loop development, which basically means your jeans never become trash.”



As for how other denim brands (and the fashion industry in general) are chalking up in terms of sustainable initiatives, Williams doesn't really want to view things competitively. "We’re not saying we’re better than anyone else," Williams says. "We’re actually welcoming the other brands, not only to use Bionic Yarn, but to be cognizant of what we're doing."

