

Plus, more than half of Naja pieces include synthetics (like nylon) that have been fabricated from recycled plastic bottles. "When we make new nylon or new polyester, we are making more synthetic fabrics that will ultimately turn into unused waste when people tire of the clothing," Girald said in a release. "But by using recycled plastic bottles we are taking existing waste and repurposing it; it's so much better for the world." The brand uses digital printing as another environmentally-friendly measure.



There is, indeed, a "Gina" bra named after the actress (pictured below), but this doesn't sound like a vanity project for Rodriguez: She has equity in the company, and she'll be working on a number of body-positive initiatives that the brand has in the works. "Catalina is largely responsible for the design, and we've had many meetings, phone calls, [and] photo shoots to collaborate," Rodriguez told Refinery29. "I've been discussing how to implement our mission: to employ single moms, create a brand for women of all sizes and shapes, and encourage body confidence for all women who wear our lingerie." Rodriguez is in pretty good company with her first fashion foray: Naja counts Mindy Grossman, HSN's CEO, as an investor and mentor.

