Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez has a new business venture in the fashion space, and it's much more than a mere "design collaboration" or spokesperson gig. The actress has been tapped as cofounder and partner of Naja , a year-old lingerie line with major ambitions to help women (and the environment). The e-comm-only brand is vertically integrated, which shortens manufacturing lead times by up to 80%. "You can trace the supply chain from beginning to end — you know that [Naja] is ethically-sourced," Rodriguez says.Naja's commitment to employing single moms was a compelling selling point for Rodriguez: “During my first year of shooting Jane the Virgin , my college friend and her 4-year-old moved into my very small one-bedroom apartment. I learned firsthand how very difficult it is to be a single mother," Rodriguez says. "Ensuring that women are employed is ensuring that the next generation is educated, this is good for society as a whole and helps in the elimination of poverty. At Naja, we provide special benefits to all of our employees with children so that these children can be ensured an education."The costs Naja saves from being vertically-integrated go towards school books, lunches, and uniforms for employees' children, and there's an emphasis on a flexible work environment. Cofounder and CEO Catalina Girald primarily employs single mothers and heads of household at the Naja factory in Girald's native Colombia.