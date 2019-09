I don’t think I’ve ever made a mistake in terms of beauty [laughs]. Even if other people think that it’s wrong, you should just live by what you choose.All the women in my family have been my beauty icons. My godmother Joan Collins. Twiggy is a great one. Kate Moss as well, and she’s in the Rimmel family!Glitter! I’m not really one for lipsticks but dark lipsticks are a fun way to change it up. Usually I like the no-makeup makeup look.I spend most of my time perfecting my mascara. I try to get every single lash. I’m super OCD about my mascara. It’s all about the eyes. I like white eyeliner inside the eye to make them look as big as possible. Dewy with a bit of lip balm on the lids.I’ve worked with so many incredible, incredible hair and makeup people. Pat McGrath, Val Garland, Charlotte Tilbury , Sam McKnight, Malcolm Edwards. They’re such lovely people and they’ve done so much for fashion and beauty in terms of everything we do now is because of what they’ve done. [They're] constantly pushing the boundaries in creating new and amazing things, and still do that today. I don’t know how they keep coming up with all these amazing new things.I think when I was younger, because it was obviously my job, I didn’t used to like wearing makeup but now, because I do less of that, I like to wear it for myself instead of for other people. That’s probably how it’s changed. Whatever makes you feel comfortable and confident in yourself. That’s what I like to do.Follow Cara on Instagram @caradelevingne