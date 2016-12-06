Though last night's awards were a celebration of the most influential designers and business leaders in the industry, many of us were initially distracted by the head-to-head between the Hadid sisters, both nominated for Model of the Year. Gigi beat Bella to the title, and was awarded the gong by Donatella Versace, who dressed her for the evening. But the star-studded event was full of more surprises as Jonathan Anderson, who won both Menswear Designer and Womenswear Designer awards at last year's ceremony, lost out to newer talent Craig Green and Simone Rocha, respectively.



It was a night of success for Britain's young designers as LFW favourite Molly Goddard scooped the British Emerging Talent award, with Gucci and Demna Gvasalia winning big from the international fashion scene. Alessandro Michele, Gucci's feted Creative Director, won International Accessories Designer while his colleague Marco Bizzarri won International Business Leader. Designer du jour, Demna won the award for International Urban Luxury Brand with Vetements (presented by Marilyn Manson), returning to the stage to pick up the title for International Ready-to-Wear Designer, an award which recognised his transformative vision at French fashion house Balenciaga.



David Beckham presented American designer Ralph Lauren with the Outstanding Achievement award while McQueen Creative Director, Sarah Burton, received the accolade for British Brand, thanking her "amazing team" whom she referred to as her family. To conclude a year-long celebration for its centenary, British Vogue was given the Special Recognition Award for its contribution to the industry.



See below for the full list of winners:



BRITISH EMERGING TALENT

Alessandra Rich

Charles Jeffrey

Faustine Steinmetz

Molly Goddard (WINNER)

Self-Portrait



BRITISH MENSWEAR DESIGNER

Craig Green for Craig Green (WINNER)

Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner

Jonathan Anderson for J.W. Anderson

Tom Ford for Tom Ford

Dame Vivienne Westwood for Vivienne Westwood



BRITISH WOMENSWEAR DESIGNER

Christopher Kane for Christopher Kane

Jonathan Anderson for J.W. Anderson

Roksanda Ilincic for Roksanda

Sarah Burton OBE for Alexander McQueen

Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha (WINNER)



BRITISH BRAND

Alexander McQueen (WINNER)

Burberry

Christopher Kane

Erdem

Stella McCartney



