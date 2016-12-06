Though last night's awards were a celebration of the most influential designers and business leaders in the industry, many of us were initially distracted by the head-to-head between the Hadid sisters, both nominated for Model of the Year. Gigi beat Bella to the title, and was awarded the gong by Donatella Versace, who dressed her for the evening. But the star-studded event was full of more surprises as Jonathan Anderson, who won both Menswear Designer and Womenswear Designer awards at last year's ceremony, lost out to newer talent Craig Green and Simone Rocha, respectively.
It was a night of success for Britain's young designers as LFW favourite Molly Goddard scooped the British Emerging Talent award, with Gucci and Demna Gvasalia winning big from the international fashion scene. Alessandro Michele, Gucci's feted Creative Director, won International Accessories Designer while his colleague Marco Bizzarri won International Business Leader. Designer du jour, Demna won the award for International Urban Luxury Brand with Vetements (presented by Marilyn Manson), returning to the stage to pick up the title for International Ready-to-Wear Designer, an award which recognised his transformative vision at French fashion house Balenciaga.
David Beckham presented American designer Ralph Lauren with the Outstanding Achievement award while McQueen Creative Director, Sarah Burton, received the accolade for British Brand, thanking her "amazing team" whom she referred to as her family. To conclude a year-long celebration for its centenary, British Vogue was given the Special Recognition Award for its contribution to the industry.
See below for the full list of winners:
BRITISH EMERGING TALENT
Alessandra Rich
Charles Jeffrey
Faustine Steinmetz
Molly Goddard (WINNER)
Self-Portrait
BRITISH MENSWEAR DESIGNER
Craig Green for Craig Green (WINNER)
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
Jonathan Anderson for J.W. Anderson
Tom Ford for Tom Ford
Dame Vivienne Westwood for Vivienne Westwood
BRITISH WOMENSWEAR DESIGNER
Christopher Kane for Christopher Kane
Jonathan Anderson for J.W. Anderson
Roksanda Ilincic for Roksanda
Sarah Burton OBE for Alexander McQueen
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha (WINNER)
BRITISH BRAND
Alexander McQueen (WINNER)
Burberry
Christopher Kane
Erdem
Stella McCartney
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS LEADER
Adrian Joffe for Comme des Garçons & Dover Street Market
Christopher Bailey MBE for Burberry
Guram Gvasalia for Vetements
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci (WINNER)
Stefano Sassi for Valentino
INTERNATIONAL URBAN LUXURY BRAND
Adidas
Gosha Rubchinskiy
Off-White
Palace
Vetements (WINNER)
INTERNATIONAL MODEL
Adwoa Aboah
Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid (WINNER)
Kendall Jenner
Lineisy Montero
INTERNATIONAL ACCESSORIES DESIGNER
Alessandro Michele for Gucci (WINNER)
Anya Hindmarch MBE for Anya Hindmarch
Johnny Coca for Mulberry
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Stuart Vevers for Coach
INTERNATIONAL READY-TO-WEAR DESIGNER
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga (WINNER)
Donatella Versace for Versace
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy
THE SWAROVSKI AWARD FOR POSITIVE CHANGE
Franca Sozzani
ISABELLA BLOW AWARD FOR FASHION CREATOR
Bruce Weber
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
British Vogue
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT
Ralph Lauren
